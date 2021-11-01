ITS Liquid Probiotic for Infants Recalled For Bacterial Contamination

by

ITS Liquid Probiotic for Infants is being recalled for possible contamination with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The recall notice states, “The only product complaint the company has received with respect to the affected product lots was one report of temporary diarrhea in an older infant after consuming the product, which the company does not believe was related to the presence of the microorganism.” The recalling company is MaryRuth’s, which manufacturers vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause infection in immunocompromised people or, rarely, in very young infants. The infant’s immature gut may not be able to prevent the pathogen from getting into th bloodstream, which can cause serious illness.

The recall is for ITS Liquid Probiotic for Infants that is packaged in 10 ounce glass bottles. The recall is for two lots of the product, 100420218 and 100520218. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 856645008587. The lot numbers are on the side of the bottle and on the bottom of the outer container. No other lots or any other MaryRuth’s products are affected by this recall. The product is sold nationwide through Target and Amazon, and through direct sales from the company’s web site.

The problem was discovered during routine laboratory testing. The recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

If you purchased this product with those lot numbers and that UPC number, do not use it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.