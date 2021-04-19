JBS Recalls Boneless Beef For Possible E. coli O157:H7 Contamination

by

JBS USA Food Company of Greeley, Colorado is recalling about 4,860 pounds of imported boneless beef for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The raw, frozen, boneless beef products were imported on or around November 10, 2020 and distributed for further processing. The recalled product is 60 pound cardboard boxes containing “95CL BONELESS BEEF PRODUCT OF AUSTRALIA” with “PACKED ON: 02-SEP-20” printed on the label. The beef has the Australian establishment number “EST. 4” stamped on the packaging label. This product was shipped to distributors and further processors in New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when FSIS collected a routine product sample that was confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. FSIS is concerned that some of this recalled boneless beef for possible E. coli may be frozen and in distributor or processor locations. If your company has this product, do not utilize it.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the recalling firm is notifying their customers about this recall and that they are taking steps to make sure the product is not available to consumers. If a retail distribution list becomes available, it will be posed on the USDA recall web page.

Everyone should safely prepare raw meat products, avoid cross-contamination, and clean surfaces and utensils thoroughly after they have come into contact with raw meat. Whole cuts of beef should always be cooked to 145°F with a three minute stand time and ground beef should be cooked to 160°F. Use a reliable meat thermometer every time.