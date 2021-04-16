Jose Madrid Salsa Recalls Strawberry Mild Salsa For Anchovies

by

Jose Madrid Salsa of Zanesville, Ohio is voluntarily recalling its Strawberry Mild Salsa because it may contain anchovies, or finfish, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to anchovies may have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reports of illness or injury received by the company to date in association with this recalled item.

This product, Strawberry Mild Salsa, was packaged in 13 ounce glass jars. It was offered for sale from March 26, 2018 through March 29, 2021 at farmers markets, the company’s website, and at these retail locations in the state of Ohio: Collins Greenhouse in Mount Vernon, Cornell’s Foods in Huron, Edinberg Corner Store in Rootstown, Fields Grocery in West Mansfield, Lancaster Greenhouse in Lancaster, Maser’s Farm Market in Powell, Oberlin IGA in Oberlin, Prater’s Highway Market in Adams Mills, Ridgewood General Store in West Lafayette, Sweet Berry Fresh Market in Wickliffe, Weiland’s Market, in Columbus, and Zagara’s Marketplace in Cleveland Heights.

The issue was discovered during a routine inspections that was conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. If you purchased this Jose Madrid Salsa Strawberry Mild Salsa and are allergic to anchovies or finfish, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight lid, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of an allergy to finfish include wheezing and shortness of breath, persistent coughing, vomiting, a raised, red itchy rash (hives), swelling around the face, especially the eyes, lips, tongue, and the roof of the mouth, and dizziness. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially for the first time, should see a doctor.