Kareem Chef Halva Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

Kareem Mart of Garden City, Michigan is recalling Kareem Chef Halva, Halva with Pistachio, and Halva with Chocolate food treats because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

The recalled Kareem Chef Halva products were distributed through Mediterranean food stores and wholesalers in these states: Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. The products were sold between March 2020 and February 2021.

The recalled items were sold in 1 pound and 2 pound plastic tubs. Only one lot was distributed, with a best before date of July 1, 2022. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing was conducted on samples taken from stores by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Production of the products have been suspended while the FDA and the company investigate the problem.

If you purchased Kareem Chef Halva, Halva with Pistachios, and Halva with Chocolate with that best before date in those states, do not eat it. You can throw it away after first double bagging it, in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection can include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People usually start feeling sick 6 to 72 hours after eating foods that are contaminated with the pathogen.