Keta Salmon Lox Is Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Loki Fish Company of Seattle, Washington has announced that Keta Salmon Lox is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The Keta Salmon Lox is packaged in 4 ounce plastic packages on a coated board. It is labeled as Wild Keta Lox, Loki Fish Co, Seattle, WA. There are no best by dates on the package. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 92103 00111. There is zero tolerance for Listeria monocytogenes contamination in ready to eat foods.

The lox was distributed through Cherry Sprout Produce in Portland, Oregon and Central Co-op and Pacific Coast Harvest in Seattle, Washington. It was also sold at the University District and West Seattle Farmers Markets in Washington.

FDA inspectors noted the possibility of contamination during an inspection at the company’s co-packer Felix Custom Smoking of Monroe, Washington in July 2021. Loki submitted samples of the Keta Lox to Micro-Chem Laboratories for testing. Loki has stopped production, sales, and distribution of keta lox immediately and will continue an investigation into what caused this contamination.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after touching this product.

If you ate this Keta Salmon Lox, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill, but this illness can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.