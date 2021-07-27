Kingmade Jerky Buffalo Style Recalled For Undeclared Anchovies

by

Kingmade Jerky Buffalo Style is being recalled for anchovies, or finfish, one of the major food allergens, that isn’t declared on the label. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these recalled items. About 107 pounds of the ready to eat beef jerky is subject to this recall. The recalling firm is Top Notch Jerky LLC of Sugar City, Idaho.

The buffalo-style flank steak beef jerky items were produced on July 12, 2021. The recalled items include 2.25 ounce plastic bags containing KINGMADE JERKY BUFFALO STYLE. The BEST BY date is JAN 13 2023 and the Lot number is 071221. They are located on the back lower half of the bag. Also recalled is 1.0 ounce plastic bags that contain KINGMADE JERKY BUFFALO STYLE. The BEST BY date printed on the label is JAN 13 2023, and the Lot number 071221 is also printed on the back lower half of the bag.

These products all have the establishment number “EST. 20290” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the back lower half of the bag next to the best by date. These items were produced for, shipped to, and distributed from PGA golf events in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Memphis, Tennessee. The items were made available to PGA tour athletes, trainers, and staff, and were not available to spectators at the PGA events. And these jerky items are not for sale at any retail locations.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities. The labels did not accurately list all sub-ingredients.

If you have either of these recalled items, and are allergic to anchovies, do not eat them. Some products may still be at the PGA events. They should be thrown away so other people can’t access them.