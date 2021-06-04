King’s Command Meatballs and Pork Patties Recalled for Allergens

by

King’s Command Foods of Kent, Washington, is recalling about 20025 pounds of King’s Command meatballs and pork patties because they may contain eggs, milk, and/or wheat, three of the nine major food allergens, that were not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, or who is lactose intolerant or has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

These fully cooked, not shelf stable meat and poultry items were produced on January 8, 2021, January 15, 2021, and March 3, 2021. These are the recalled items:

10 pound bulk-packed cases containing “3.75 ounce RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE” with code 2549616/72314 and “USE BY 3/2/2022,” that have undeclared wheat.

15 pound bulk-packed cases containing “3.0 ounce RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE” with code 72314 and “USE BY 3/2/2022,” that contain undeclared wheat.

15 pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.50 ounce SWEDISH MEATBALLS” with code 72148 and “USE BY 1/7/2022,” containing undeclared egg.

14 pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.50 ounce SWEDISH MEATBALLS WITH SAUCE” with code 72147 and “USE BY 1/7/2022,” containing undeclared egg.

10 pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.5 ounce CHICKEN AND BEEF MEATBALLS” with code 72180 and “USE BY 1/7/2022,” containing undeclared milk.

10 pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.50 ounce MEATBALLS” with code 01380 displayed beneath the barcode and “USE BY 1/14/2022,” that contains undeclared egg and milk.

10 pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.5 ounce HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS” with code 00133 and “USE BY 1/7/2022,” containing undeclared milk.

20 pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.5 ounce ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS” with code 72182 and “USE BY 3/2/2022,” containing undeclared egg.

These items all have the establishment number “EST. M1515A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These King’s Command meatballs and pork patties were distributed for food service use in California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The problem was discovered when the company learned that allergen-containing ingredients may have commingled with the recalled products that do not normally contain those ingredients. FSIS is making sure that the recalling firm is notifying customers about this recall.