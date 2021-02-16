Kowalski’s Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Recalled For Allergen

by

Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling Kowalski’s Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Kowalski’s Steakhouse Blue Dressing because the Blue Cheese Dressing contains anchovies, or fin fish, that is not declared on the label as required by law.

Fin fish is one of the eight major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to anchovies, or finfish, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recalled item.

The recalled item is Kowalski’s Buffalo Cauliflower bites with Kowalski’s Steakhouse Blue Dressing. The product is packaged in 22 ounce containers. It was distributed to seven metro Kowalski’s stores that are located in Minnesota. The use by dates on the product run from January 19, 2021 through February 10, 2021.

The recall was started when the company discovered that the blue cheese dressing that contains the fin fish was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the fish.

Anyone who purchased this product and who is allergic to anchovies, or fin fish, should not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can start at any time in the lifespan with no warning. Symptoms of finfish food allergies include hives, itching, stuffy nose and sneezing, headache, breathing difficulties, stomach pain, indigestion, and diarrhea. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially for the first time, should see a doctor.