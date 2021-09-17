Kroger Bagged Kale Recalled For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Kroger bagged kale is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The kale is produced by Baker Farms. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

This voluntary recall is for Kroger bagged kale that is packaged in 16 ounce bags. The UPC number on the product is 11110-18170. And the best by date, which is printed on the front of the package below the light blue bar, is 09-18-2021 (September 18, 2021). All of these products were puled form Kroger produce department shelves on September 16, 2021.

The kale was distributed by Kroger grocery sores in these areas: Columbus, Nashville and Atlanta Divisions, servicing Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; Knoxville, Tennessee; eastern West Virginia; and the states of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first. You can throw the kale away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can so other people and animals can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item and after cleaning.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nauseas, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only have a mild illness they think is the flu, but this infection can cause stillbirth premature labor, and miscarriage. If you do get sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.