Kroger Caramel Rice Cakes Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Kroger Caramel Rice Cakes and Stop & Shop Caramel Rice Cakes are being recalled for containing milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling company is Basic Grain Products, located in Coldwater, Ohio.

The recalled items include Kroger Caramel Rice Cakes, with UPC number 0 11110 35792 2 stamped on the bag, and the best if used by dates of DEC1521 (December 15, 2021) and DEC1621 (December 16, 2021). This item was shipped to retail distribution centers in Colorado, Indiana, and Kansas. Also recalled is Stop & Shop Caramel Rice Cakes, with UPC number 6 88267 07615 2 printed on the label, and the best before date DEC1521 (December 15, 2021). This item was shipped to retail distribution centers in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The cakes are packaged in a 6.56 ounce bag. The best if used by and best before dates, which are also the lot codes, are marked on the plastic Kwik Lok tag that is used to fasten the top of the bag. You can see pictures of these products at the FDA web site.

Only two lots of this product are affected by this recall. The undeclared milk was discovered by the company’s internal control systems.

If you purchased either of these items and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.