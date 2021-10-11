Kroger Roast Beef with Gravy, Others Recalled For High Lead Levels

by

Kroger Roast Beef with Gravy and six other brands, including Clover Valley and Hostess, are being recalled because they have high levels of lead from an outside source. The recalling company is Crider Foods of Stillmore, Georgia. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products, but lead in the blood during pregnancy can increase the risk of miscarriage, can cause premature birth, hurt the baby’s brain, nervous system, and kidneys, and can cause learning and behavioral issues.

Symptoms of short term lead exposure can include abdominal pain, constipation, headaches, irritability, loss of appetite, memory loss, weakness, and pain or tingling in the hands or feet.

The problem was a spice mix used from an outside supplier. About 525,717 pounds of canned beef with gravy products are being recalled.

The recalled products were produced on October 22, 2020, and March 15, 2021. The recalled products include:

12 ounce cans of “Hargis House ROAST BEEF AND GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12 ounce cans of “Clover Valley FULLY COOKED ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12 ounce cans of “Kroger ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12 ounce cans of “Hostess ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12 ounce cans of “Laura Lynn roast beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12 ounce cans of “ARMOUR Roast Beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12 ounce cans of “HARVEST CREEK Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. They all have the establishment number “EST 31812” on the can.

The problem was discovered during routine surveillance sampling by a state partner. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumer pantries.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.