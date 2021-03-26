La Fe Peppers and Onions Recalled For Foreign Material

by

GraceKennedy Foods (USA) LLC (GK Foods USA) is voluntarily recalling one batch of its La Fe Peppers and Onions because they may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically small pieces of blue plastic. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

This is a voluntary class 2 recall because these plastic pieces could cause adverse health consequences, probably increased risk of choking. There is a “remote possibility” of adverse health effects from the consumption of this product. GK Foods USA is recalling the entire batch of frozen vegetables out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled product is La Fe Peppers and Onions sold in a 16 ounce package. The best before date that is printed on the product label is March 2023. And the batch number is Lot #KR043021. There are 187 cases of the product being recalled, that have been distributed only in the northeast United States. The product is included in La Fe’s vegetable blends category. This recall does not include any other batches of La Fe Peppers and Onions or any other La Fe products.

If you bought this product, in that package size, and with that specific best before date and lot number, do not eat it. You can throw the package away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.