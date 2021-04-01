Lee’s Hot Pot Base Recalled For Ineligible Beef Products

by

BC Food LA, LLC of South El Monte, California, doing business as B & C Food Co. is recalling about 1,643 pounds of Lee’s Hot Pot Base, which is Chinese style hot pot base product, that contain beef tallow. The tallow was imported from the People’s Republic of China, a country that is ineligible to export beef to the United States. There have been no reports of adverse reactions reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled items were imported on or around June 24, 2020. They include:

10.5-ounce (300 gram) Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 52° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a best before date of 10/12/2021 on the label.

10.5-ounce (300 gram) Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 45° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a best before date of 10/12/2021 on the label.

10.5-ounce (300 gram) Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 36° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a best before date of 10/12/2021 on the label.

These product labels are written in the Chinese language. These products do not have an establishment number and do not have a USDA mark of inspection. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Nevada, and Oklahoma. The problem was discovered when the USDA received an anonymous report of ineligible beef tallow products imported from China.

FSIS is concerned that some of these Lee’s Hot Pot base products may be in consumers’ homes. If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You and throw them away after first double bagging them, and put them in a secure garbage can. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.