Limar Hand Sanitizer Recalled Because of Resemblance to Drinks

Another hand sanitizer has been recalled because the bottles it is packaged in look like drink containers. Limar Hand Sanitizer in four ounce bottles is recalled. The recalling firm is Ardil Comercial which is located in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. No adverse events or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled product is Limar Hand Sanitizer, packaged in 4 ounce bottles. The lot number printed on the label is 079932-4611-05-J. The expiration date for this product is May 2022. The product was distributed nationwide at the consumer level.

Ingesting hand sanitizer could cause alcohol toxicity. Symptoms of this condition include slowed or slurred speech and drowsiness. Ingesting alcohol can cause impaired driving and it can interact with many prescription drugs that can cause serious health issues.

Ardil Comercial is notifying its distributors and customers by telephone and press release and is arranging for a replacement of all recalled products. If you purchased the product, stop using it immediately. You can throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or dispose of it according to your community’s waste disposal plan. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you have experienced an adverse reaction after using this product, see your doctor. You can then report that reaction to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Reaction reporting portal, either online, by fax, or through regular mail.