Local Fixe Pasta, Rolls, Pie Dough Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

Local Fixe pasta, rolls, pie dough, and flour tortillas are being recalled in Oregon because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Local Fixe LLC of Roseburg, Oregon.

The recalled products were distributed in Douglas County in Oregon and sold at a farmer’s market and through wholesale delivery. All lot codes 44536 and under are recalled.

The recalled Local Fixe pasta and bread items include frozen Classic Lasagna Sheets in 1.0 pound brown freeze wrapping paper with an oval label; frozen Soup Noodles in 8 ounce brown freeze wrapping paper with an oval label; frozen Dinner Rolls in 1 pound 3 ounce plastic Ziplock style bag with a white label; frozen Pie Dough in 1 pound 2 ounce white freezer paper with a white label; frozen Squid Ink – Fettuccine that ranges in size from 10 to 15 pounds, packaged in a clear plastic tote with a white label; and Fresh Flour Tortillas in 1 pound 3 ounce plastic ziplock style bags with a white label. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was issued after the company discovered that products containing undeclared wheat or gluten were sold in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those ingredients. If you cannot consume wheat or gluten and purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.