Love & Peas Protein Meal Replacement Shake Recalled For Allergen

Love & Peas Protein Rich Meal Replacement Shake is being recalled for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerance could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. The recall notice did not state if any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the recall of this product. The recalling company is Nature’s Sunshine of Lehi, Utah.

This recall was actually issued in April 2021 after one of the company’s suppliers told them that an ingredient used in the manufacturing of the affected product lots may contain milk. The company tried to individually notify customers about this recall, but they are now making this announcement out of an abundance of caution in case any of these products are still available for consumers to purchase.

This product was distributed throughout the country between December 22, 2020 and April 8, 2021 through direct-to-consumer online sales and also through independent distributors who sell the item online or at independent health food stores.

The recalled product is Love & Peas Protein Rich Meal Replacement Shake. The product is packaged in 1 pound 9 ounce (713 gram) brown paper packages. The recalled lot numbers include 001220292; 001223066; 001222059; 001215380; 001222934; 001218022; 001223890; 001220084; and 001224031. The lot numbers are stamped near the top of the reverse side of the packaging near the best by date.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw the product away and conduct the company for a refund, or take it back to the place of purchase.