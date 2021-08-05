Luigi Guffanti Taleggio Cheese Recalled For Possible Staphyloccos

by

One type of Luigi Guffanti Taleggio cheese is being recalled for possible Staphylococcus aureus contamination. The recalled product is Luigi Guffanti Cheese Taleggio Dop a Latte Crudo Incarto Verde. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Taste for Luxury.

The cheese was sold in Ontario at the retail level. It is Luigi Guffanti Cheese Taleggio Dop a Latte Crudo Incarto Verde, sold in variable size packages. The package size is around 1.8 kilograms. The UPC number that is printed on the label starts with 2 669515. The best if used by date is 20.08.21 (August 20, 2021), the lot number is 2.020/21, and the code is L 16172.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. The bacteria produce a toxin that is very heat stable, and the toxin will remain even after the cheese is heated.

You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged container, and put it into a secure garbage can so other people and animals can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Staphylococcus aureus food poisoning infection include nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps with or without diarrhea, along with hyper salivation. Patients can suffer from dehydration and hypotension (low blood pressure). Symptoms usually start within 30 minutes to 3 hours after eating contaminated food. This illness is not transmitted person-to-person. This illness is usually self limiting and most patients do not seek medical attention.