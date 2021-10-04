Macy’s Recalls Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets

by

Macy’s is recalling Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets because the bottles can break during use, which poses a laceration hazard. Macy’s has received six reports of the glass cruets breaking, which caused three injuries. Two of the patients required stitches.

The Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets were sold at Macy’s stores nationwide and online at the Macy’s website from June 2017 through June 2021 for about $22.00. The cruets were manufactured in China. The importer is Macy’s Merchandizing Group Inc. of New York.

The recalled product is Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruet, which is a tapered clear glass vessel. The product has a square base and a metal open spout that fits tightly into the open neck of the bottle. The product has the UPC number 608356787608 that is printed on the hang tag that is tied to the bottle’s neck. A clear plastic adhesive label with the Martha Stewart logo may also be affixed near the base of the glass cruet. About 26,150 of these glass cruet products were sold during the time frame mentioned above.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cruets and return it to the Macy’s store where they bought it for a full refund. If you purchased this product you can also contact Macy’s to return the cruet with free shipping for a full refund. Contact the company by visiting the Macy’s web site and click on the “Product Recall” tab for more information.