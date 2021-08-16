Mai Cuisine Shrimp Sushi Rolls Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Mai Cuisine Inc. of Allentown, Pennsylvania is voluntarily recalling 103 packages of sushi that contain cocktail shrimp that were received from Avanti Frozen Foods. Frozen fully cooked shrimp imported from India by that company are linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least nine people in four states. California is not among the states in the outbreak total.

The recalled products were for sale only in the state of California. The Mai Cuisine Shrimp Sushi Rolls are packaged in clear lid containers, with labels that list the product name, ingredients, and best by date. These products all have the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and the best by dates of 8/13/2021 and 8/14/2021.

The recalled products include Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll with UPC number 81282401109, Special Roll Super Set 16 PC with UPC number 1282401129, Chef’s Assorted Nigiri 6 PC with UPC number 81282401130, and Scorpion Roll with UPC number 81282401138. Also recalled is BR Special Roll Super Set 16 PC with UPC number 1282401203, Cooked Variety Pack with UPC number 81282401349, and Shrimp Mango Fresh Roll with UPC number 81282401374.

These items were all sold from Mai Sushi counters inside New Leaf Community Market stores in northern California at these locations: Capitola at 1210 41st Avenue in Capitola, Evergreen at 5667 Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, Halfmoon Bay at 150 San Metro Road in Half Moon Bay, Pacific at 1134 Pacific Avenue in Santa Cruz, and Santa Cruz at 1101 Fair Avenue in Santa Cruz.

The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods expanded their recall last week. One lot of their frozen shrimp was received by Mai Sushi at some of the company’s California locations. These products are intended to be eaten the same day they are purchased, but some people may still have them.

If you do have any of these products, throw them away immediately or take them back to the stere where you bought them for a refund. If you ate these products and are feeling ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and a fever, see your doctor.