Shrimp Salmonella Outbreak Continues With Three More Sickened

The FDA says that the shrimp Salmonella outbreak continues because three more patients have been identified. Now nine people are sick. In addition, two more states, Michigan and Rhode Island, have been added. The outbreak was declared over on July 21, 2021. Avanti Frozen Foods issued a recall for their frozen cooked shrimp on June 25, 2021.

The case count by state is now Nevada (4), Michigan (2), Rhode Island (1), and Arizona (2). The last illness onset date is July 20, 2021. In the previous investigation notice, which was on July 21, 2021, the last illness onset date was April 25, 2021.

Since the shrimp originally identified as the cause of this outbreak should no longer be available for sale, that means people may still have the shrimp in their home freezers. In addition, at least one newly identified ill person ate shrimp that was not part of the recall before getting sick.

On August 10, 2021, the FDA asked Avanti Frozen Foods to expand their recall to prevent more illnesses. As of August 11, 2021, the firm has not done so. FDA is continuing discussions with the firm and will provide more information when available.

The investigation started on January 26, 2021, when an import sample of shrimp tested positive for Salmonella Weltevreden; that shrimp, from Avanti Frozen Foods of India, was destroyed. At that time no illnesses caused by that strain were in the PulseNet system.

But in April 2021, three clinical isolates were identified that were closely related to the bacteria found in the shrimp. That test, combined with epidemiological and traceback evidence, indicated that this outbreak is linked to frozen cooked shrimp manufactured by Avanti Frozen Foods. The shrimp were imported from India. FDA’s traceback investigation found a common shipment of shrimp that could have been consumed by the patients in this outbreak. The product from that shipment was all sold thawed at retail and is no longer available for sale.

Avanti Frozen Foods recalled certain frozen cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp products that were imported into the U.S. from December 2020 to February 2021. The recalled shrimp were sold under various brand names and package sizes, including shrimp packed with cocktail sauce. Brand names include Chicken of the Sea, Honest Catch, CWNO, Hannaford, Waterfront Bistro, Open Acres, 365, and Meijer.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection usually start 6 to 72 hours after infection. People usually suffer from fever, chills, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, and diarrhea that can be bloody.

If you have eaten shrimp and have been ill, see your doctor. As this shrimp Salmonella outbreak continues, more patients may be identified.