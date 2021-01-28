Maine Grains Recalls Organic Yellow Peas For Undeclared Soy

by

Maine Grains of Skowhegan, Maine is recalling 2,000 pounds of Organic Yellow Peas because they may contain undeclared soybeans, one of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The product was sold in the northeastern United States and to customers who ordered through the company’s website. Most of this item went to New York City and was sold between October 17, 2019 and November 1, 2020.

The recall was started after the company discovered that organic soybeans of very similar size, shape, and color to organic yellow peas were mistakenly shipped by a former supplier to Maine Grains and were used to fulfill orders for the peas. The recalled product is Maine Grains Organic Yellow Peas sold in 1 pound clear cellophane bags and sold individually labeled as Maine Grains “Crop Rotation Organic Yellow Peas.” The lot number, which is printed on a white stick on the back of the bag, ends in 3YP19. Customers may have purchased this product re-packaged under the GrowNYC brand label.

The product was also packed in 25 pound bulk bags labeled with Maine Grains, Inc., with contact information for the company and with a lot code on a small white sticker ending in 3YP19.

If you purchased any of these products with that specific information above, and are allergic to soy, don’t eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.