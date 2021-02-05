Mango Raspberry Cheesecake Smoothie Sour Ale Recalled For Safety

by

Oakshire Brewing is voluntarily recalling the January 16, 2021 release of Theme From the Bottom Mango Raspberry Cheesecake Smoothie Sour Ale because there are visible signs of refermentation in some of the cans, making them bulge and they may burst. The beer does not meet Oakshire’s quality standards so they are issuing the recall.

The beer was sold only through the company’s taprooms in 16 ounce packages from January 16, 2021 through January 18,2021. Most of the cans were sold online through pre-sale. Everyone who purchased this product on those dates has been emailed this information. No other Oakshire Brewing beers are affected by this recall.

If you have cans of Theme Mango Raspberry Cheesecake Smoothie Sour Ale in your home, do not open them. And do not attempt to transport or ship the cans and do not return them to the taproom where you purchased them. Also, do not remove the cans from the plastic holders.

Get rid of the product by following these steps. Before disposing of any of these cans of Theme From the Bottom Mango Raspberry Cheesecake Smoothie Sour Ale, put on protective gloves and a face shield, or goggles and a mask. Put all of the cans in a closed box and put into a secure garbage can or a dumpster outside.

If you consumed this beer, there are no health concerns and no danger. Just dispose of the unopened cans as directed above. You can contact the company if you would like a refund or a credit for a future release.