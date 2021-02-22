Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters Recalled For Undeclared Pecans

by

Giant Eagle is voluntarily recalling Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Gourmet Pretzel Bags because the product may contain pecans, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to pecans, or tree nuts, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reported illness that is associated with these recalled items.

The recalled products are Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Market District Gourmet Pretzel Bags that have “sell by” dates through April 3, 2021 (04/03/21). The recalled items also have the PLU numbers 25206 and 45505 that are printed on the upper right corner of the item’s scale tags. These items were sold in the Sweet Shoppe department in the Township of Pine Market District and the Settler’s Ridge Market District in Pennsylvania and the Portage Crossing Market District in Ohio. You can see pictures of product packages at the FDA web site.

Giant Eagle discovered the problem by a guest who purchased the product. The problem turned out to be an error in packaging at the store.

If you purchased either of these products and are allergic to pecans, or tree nuts, do not eat them. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Giant Eagle is initiating its customer recall telephone notification process. This process uses purchase data and consumer telephone numbers that are housed in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database to tell people about this issue.