Merkley & Sons Ground Beef Recalled in Indiana For Possible E. coli

Merkley & Sons ground beef is being recalled in Indiana for possible E. coli contamination. The 80% lean beef is sold in 1 pound and 5 pound packages. No illnesses have been report to the company to date in connection with this recall. No other Merkley & Sons products are affected by this recall.

The recalled products all have a “Merkley & Sons” label. This recall is limited to 80% lean 1 pound and 5 pound ground beef products that were sold at these specific retail locations only in the state of Indiana between the dates of June 7 and June 24, 2021:

Big Peach Produce Stand in Bruceville

Birdseye Conservation Club in Birdseye

Buck’s Produce in Marengo

Discount Grocery in Loogootee

Dutch Pantry in Vincennes

Fast Eddies in French Lick

IGA in Loogootee

Jay C in Washington

Kalb’s in Dubois

Merkley and Sons Packing Company retail store in Jasper

Nicholson Valley Grocery in Dubois

Shepherds Loft in Montgomery

Spud Food Mart in Jasper

Sunny’s Celestine in Celestine

If you purchased either the 1 pound or 5 pound pack of Merkley & Sons ground beef from those locations on those dates, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly first. The risk for cross-contamination with surfaces in your kitchen and with other foods that are eaten uncooked is so great. You can throw the ground beef away after first wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap, and put it into a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

The recall was issued because of routine sampling of the production lot of 60 1-pound packages of the 80% lean ground beef. Tests indicated possible E. coli contamination. All packages from production on that date were isolated and were not available for sale to the public. Because of an abundance of caution, the company was not absolutely able to confirm isolation of risk, so they have voluntarily expanded the recall.