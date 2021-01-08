Merrylady Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping Recalled For Allergen

by

Merrylady Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping is being recalled in Canada because the product contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. This product was sold at the consumer level in Ontario and may also have been distributed nationally. There have been no reported allergic reactions associated with the consumption of this product to date.

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The recalled products are Merrylady Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping that I packaged in 1 kg packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 6 953942 200677. All packages where milk is not declared on the label are recalled. Also recalled is Merrylady Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping, which is sold in 5 kg packages. The UPC number on the label is 6 953942 240253. All packages where milk is not declared on the label are recalled.

Check to see if you have this product in your home. If you are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with no warning. Symptoms of an allergy to milk include diarrhea, nausea, abdominal ramp, bloating, and gas. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include bloating, gas, diarrhea, and vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.