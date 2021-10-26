Metro Brands Sliced White Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Metro Brands sliced white mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with this issue. The mushroom were distributed in Ontario and Quebec and may have been sold nationally at the consumer level. The recalling company is Carleton Mushroom.

The recalled product has no brand name. It was prepared for Metro Brands. The mushrooms are labeled as Metro Brands Sliced White Mushrooms that is packaged in 227 gram containers. The UPC number is 0 59749 86872 3. And the best before date is 2021 OCT 25.

This recall was started because of Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. A food safety investigation has begun, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall notices will be published on the governments’ website.

If you purchased these mushrooms do not eat them, even if some have been consumed and no one has been ill. In addition, cross-contamination between the mushrooms and other foods can occur. Throw them away in a sealed double bagged package in a tightly lidded garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, usually affect the elderly, people with compromised immune systems and chronic illnesses, and pregnant women most seriously. People may not start feeling ill until 70 days after infection. Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches that may be preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women usually only have a mild illness that seems like the flu. But listeriosis can cause miscarriage, premature labor, infection in the newborn, and stillbirth.