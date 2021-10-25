Mex-Tamales Foods Tamales Recalled For Sesame Seeds

by

Mex-Tamales Foods beef and pork tamales are being recalled for sesame seed, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Demaiz Inc, doing business as Mex-Tamale Foods of San Jose, California.

The beef and pork tamale items were produced between September 20, 2021 to October 14, 2021. They include:

Bulk packages containing individually wrapped 6 ounce pieces of fully cooked, not shelf stable “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6 ounce PORK TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk.”

Bulk packages containing individually wrapped 6 ounce pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked and not shelf stable “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6 ounce Beef TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk.”

Bulk packages containing individually wrapped 8 ounce pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked and not shelf stable “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 8 ounce PORK TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk.”

Bulk packages containing individually wrapped 6 ounce pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked, and not shelf stable “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6 ounce PORK TAMALES Wrapped in Inedible Corn Husk.”

These product all have the establishment number “EST. 45434” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Northern California. They were served from a deli counter at retail stores.

The problem was discovered when inspectors saw sesame seeds being added to the tamale sauce and found that the seeds were not listed on labels. You can see pictures of product labels art the USDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items and are allergic to sesame, do not eat them. Throw them away, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.