Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Recalled For Undeclared Soy

Bellisio Foods of Jackson, Ohio is recalling about 3,927 pounds of not ready to eat Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce because it contains soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not printed on the label as required by law. That means that anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to soy could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The frozen spaghetti was produced on April 22, 2021. The recalled product is 8.5 ounce paperboard trays with a lid containers that are filled with Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. The lot code that is printed on the label is J1112N8. The UPC number stamped on this product’s bottom label is 7 17854 10503 9. And the best by date is April 22, 2022 (22APR2022).

This product has the establishment number “EST. 18297” that is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the box. This spaghetti with meat sauce was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The issue was discovered when the company found that soy-containing ingredients may have commingled with the recalled product that does not normally contain soy. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. Check your freezer carefully to see if you did buy it.

If you bought this product and cannot consume soy for whatever reason, don’t eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that this product is no longer offered for sale. If it becomes available, the retail distribution list that lists stores that may have sold this item will be posted on the USDA web site.