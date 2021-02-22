Monique Ranou Pork Pate Recalled For Lack Of Inspection

by

AH Company International Distribution Inc. of Garden Grove, California, is recalling about 30,081 pounds of Monique Ranou Pork Pate products that were imported from an ineligible establishment, and also lack of inspection. The products were distributed in the United States without import re-inspection by the USDA’s FSIS. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions reported to the company to date due to the consumption of these products.

The following heat treated shelf stable pork pate items are being recalled:

240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Foie

240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne

180-gram jars of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne Supérieur

These products have the French establishment number “FR 56-246-008 CE”, which is an ineligible establishment. The pork pate products were shipped to distributor locations nationwide. You can see pictures of the product labels at the USDA web site.

Anyone who purchased these Monique Ranou Pork Pate products should not eat them, even if they plan to cook with them. The notice states, “Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them.”You can throw the away after double bagging them, and put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Anyone who is concerned about an adverse reaction should contact their healthcare provider.