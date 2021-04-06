More Apricot Kernels Recalled in Canada For Cyanide Poisoning

by

More apricots kernels are being recalled in Canada for possible cyanide poisoning. Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which produces cyanide when digested. While the human body can handle small amounts of cyanide, large amounts can cause severe illness and death. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

These apricot kernels were sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled item is Bitter Apricot Kernels that were sold in variable size packages. There is no brand name on this product. And there is no UPC number on this product label. The kernels were sold at Yin Chun Super Herbs Inc., which is located at Unit 2356 (2/F), 8339 Kennedy Road, in Markham, Ontario. All units sold from February 20, 2020 up to and including June 30, 2020 are recalled.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness, confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing, and shortness of break. This can lead to loss of consciousness, seizures, and cardiac arrest. Cyanide poisoning is a medical emergency.

This recall was trigged by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, a food recall warning will be posted on the CFIA web page. The government is ensuring that this product is being removed from the marketplace and is no longer available for purchase by consumers.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away after first double bagging it, in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. Or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.