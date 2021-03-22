More MG Foods Fresh to You Turkey Wraps Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

More MG Foods Fresh to You turkey wraps are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The original recall was issued on March 10, 2021 and included 34 different subs, croissants, paninis, and sandwiches. The expanded recall was issued on March 19 2021. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

These products were distributed between March 3, 2021 and March 5, 2021. The sandwiches were packaged in clear plastic wedges and plastic wrap. These items were sold exclusively through vending machines and micro markets that were located in businesses in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. As of the end of the day on March 5, 2021, all affected products were removed from sale at all locations.

The recalled products include Fresh to You Deluxe Turkey Wrap, sold in 10.39 ounce packages. The UPC number printed on the label is MGF9814. The sandwich is packaged in a plastic wedge. The use by date for this item is 3/7/2021. Also recalled is MG Foods Roasted Turkey in a Tomato Basil Wrap, sold in 6.90 ounce plastic wedges. The UPC number is 1 00000 50005 7, and the use by date is 3/7/2021. Finally, MG Foods The Club in a Spinach Wrap is recalled. The sandwich was sold in an 8.50 ounce plastic wedge. The UPC number for that item is 1 00000 50008 8, and the use by date is 3/7/2021. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these MG Foods Fresh to You turkey wraps, and have any left over, throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can. You can contact MG Foods for a refund.

If you ate any of these sandwiches, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, diarrhea, and muscle aches. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill with what seems like the flu, but this infection can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature labor, and infection in the newborn. If you do feel sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.