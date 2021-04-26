More Than Gourmet Beef Demi-Glace Recalled For Foreign Material

by

More Than Gourmet Demi-Glace and Kitchen Accomplish Bone Broth are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically hydraulic oil, according to a USDA recall notice. These ready-to-eat beef and veal broth and stock products were produced by More Than Gourmet, Inc., an establishment in Akron, Ohio.

These products were produced on March 1, April 7, and April 8, 2021. You can see pictures of the product labels at the USDA web site. The products include:

12 ounce plastic squeeze bottles of KITCHEN ACCOMPLICE ORGANIC Beef BONE BROTH Concentrate with lot codes MFGA21060A5613, MFGA21060B5613, and MFGA21098B5613, with Use by/Sell by dates of 3/1/2023 and 4/8/2023.

16 ounce plastic cups of MORE THAN GOURMET Demi-Glace Gold CLASSIC FRENCH DEMI-GLACE with lot code MFGA21097A0205 and with a Use by/Sell by date of 4/7/2023.

These products have the establishment number “27446” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors and retailers nationwide.

The problem was discovered by the company after they identified a malfunction in a piece of processing equipment. There have been no reports of confirmed adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact their doctor.

The USDA is concerned that these products could be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your kitchen carefully to see if you purchased this product. If you have it, do not eat it or use it in cooking. You can throw it away after first double bagging it, in a secure garbage can with a tight lid. Or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.