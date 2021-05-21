Natural Balance Cat Food Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

One variety of Natural Balance Cat Food is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The variety is Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food that is sold in two sizes. The contamination was discovered during routine state surveillance sampling by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The recalling company is Natural Balance Pet Foods of San Diego, California.

No consumer complaints or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue, and no other Natural Balance Pet Foods products are affected by this recall. The Natural Balance cat food was distributed nationwide in the United States via online and retail distribution.

Salmonella can affect cats with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation. If your pet has been experiencing these symptoms after eating this product, contact your veterinarian.

People can contract Salmonella infections by touching pet food that is contaminated with the pathogen, then eating or drinking without washing their hands. They can also get sick by having contact with cat bowls, feces, or their cat’s fur, since the animal can shed the bacteria in their stool. Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning in people include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.

The recalled products are both Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food. The 5 pound bag has UPC number 2363306234, lot code 1008080 06:42N811202:20, and best if used by date 10-Mar-2022. The 10 pound bag has UPC number 2363300235, lot code 1008080 06:42N811202:20, and best if used by date 10-Mar-2022.

If you purchased this product, stop feeding it to your pet immediately. You can throw it away in a secure package in a garbage can with a tight lid. Or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Then clean and sanitize pet food bowls and any storage containers that may have held the food with a mild bleach solution. Wash with dish soap and rinse well, then dry.