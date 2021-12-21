Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that was not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, and anyone with lactose intolerance, could have a severe reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in relation to the consumption of this bread. The recalling company is Flowers Foods Inc.

The bread was sold in retail stores in these cities and states: Arizona; Colorado; New Mexico, Wyoming; the cities of Blythe, Brawley, Calexico, Calipatra, El Centro, Needles, and Westmoreland in California; the city of Laughlin, Nevada; and to one wholesale distributor in California serving Mexico. The recalled products include Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread that is packaged in 20 ounce bags. The UPC number on the label is 0-72250-03706-8, and the product codes range from 128 346 03:00 through 128 346 05:00. The best if used by date is 12-26-21.

The second recalled item is Nature’s Own 2-pack Honey Wheat Bread in 40 ounce bags. The UPC number for that product is 0-72250-00539-5, and the product codes range from 128 346 03:00 through 128 346 05:00. The best if used by date is also 12-26-21.

The bread is packaged in plastic bags with either a blue or yellow tie closure. The recall was started after the company found that loves of Nature’s Own Butterbread that were made with milk were inadvertently packaged in Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread packaging.

If you purchased that product with those specific UPC numbers and product codes and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. You can throw the bread away or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.