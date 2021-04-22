Nestle Drumstick Frozen Dessert Cones Recalled for Undeclared Milk

by

Nestle Drumstick Frozen Dessert Cones in two flavors are being recalled in Canada for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, and people who are lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company to date.

These items were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been sold nationally. The recalling firm is Nestle Canada Inc. You can see pictures of recalled product packages at the CFIA web site.

The recalled products are Nestle Drumstick Caramel Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones that are sold in 4 x 120 mL packages. The UPC number printed on the box is 0 55000 38383 7. All codes are recalled. The second recalled product is Nestle Drumstick Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones, also packed in 4 x 120 mL packages. The UPC number for that product is 0 55000 38384 4, and again, all codes are recalled.

Check to see if you have these recalled Nestle Drumstick Frozen Dessert products in your home freezer. If you do, and you are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency triggered this recall after test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. The CFIA is making sure that industry is removing these products from the marketplace so they are no longer available for sale.