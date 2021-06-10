Norovirus Outbreak Associated with Mazatlan Restaurant in Auburn, WA

by

A norovirus outbreak associated with the Mazatlan restaurant in Auburn, Washington has sickened at least 13 people. No one has ben hospitalized, according to the Seattle-King County Health Department. An investigation is in progress. The restaurant is located at 110 Cross Street SouthEast in Auburn. The meal date of those sickened was May 21, 2021.

The health department is characterizing the illness as “norovirus-like,” with typical symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, and chills. Officials have not yet identified how norovirus was spread within the restaurant. The virus is very contagious and can spread person-to-person, through contact with fomites (hard surfaces), and through contaminated food and drink.

The thirteen ill persons were from one meal party. No ill employees have been identified. There has been no laboratory testing for those ill persons. It’s typical that no testing is conducted in these types of outbreaks because people usually get better on their own within a couple of days.

Environmental Health investigators visited the restaurant on May 26, 2021 and didn’t find any risk factors that are known to contribute to the spread of this virus. The restaurant closed voluntarily after the illness reports for a thorough cleaning and disinfection. Public health investigators will go back to the restaurant within two weeks to make sure that management and employees are complying with proper food handling procedures. Previous food safety inspections and the current rating of the restaurant are good.

The best way to prevent the spread of norovirus is to stay home from work or school if you are ill, especially with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. Wait for at least 48 hours after the last episode of vomiting and/or diarrhea before you prepare food for anyone else.

It’s also very important to wash your hands after using the bathroom and after taking care of someone who is sick. You should also thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water before eating and before preparing food.

If you have been ill with the symptoms of norovirus, especially if you ate at that restaurant during that time frame, see your doctor. You may be part of this norovirus outbreak associated with the Mazatlan restaurant in Auburn.