Olde Thompson Organic Ground Coriander Recalled For Salmonella

by

Olde Thompson Organic Ground Coriander and Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled products are 105 units of Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander and 626 units of Olde Thompson Organic Ground Coriander that are packaged in 1.50 ounce glass jars with flip top lid closures. The lot numbers on these products are 23632 and 23631 printed on the bottom of each jar. The UPC number is 400000290942. These products were sold at Homegoods, Jungle Jim’s International Market, and Smart and Final in these states: Arizona, California, Georgia, New Jersey, Indiana, and Ohio between May 26, 2021 and June 4, 2021.

Salmonella was found in the spices during routine sampling of raw materials. If you purchased Olde Thompson Organic Ground Coriander or Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander, do not eat them, and do not use them in cooking because of the potential for cross-contamination. You can throw them away after first double bagging them or wrapping them in foil or plastic wrap. Put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. Or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can take 6 to 72 hours to appear, although sometimes the incubation period can be up to one week. People usually suffer from a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. If you have eaten these products and have experienced these symptoms, see your doctor.