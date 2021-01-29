One Ocean Sliced Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon Recalled For Listeria

by

Orca Specialty Foods is recalling One Ocean Sliced Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon in Canada because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The product was sold in Alberta and may have been distributed nationally in Canada.

The recalled product is One Ocean Sliced Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon that is packaged in 300 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the product is 6 25984 00005 3, and the code on the package is 11252.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t get to it, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

It’s a good idea to then clean out your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate any of this One Ocean Sliced Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take to manifest. Symptoms of this illness include high fever, stiff neck, vomiting, nausea, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women may only feel like they have the flu, but this illness can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.