One Tang Bitter Apricot Kernel is being recalled in British Columbia, Canada because it may cause acute cyanide poisoning. The product contains excessive amounts of amygdalin, a naturally occurring toxin. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Sungiven Foods Canada Inc.

The recalled product is One Tang Bitter Apricot Kernel that is packaged in 180 gram bags. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 28546 00724 8, and the code on the item is 2023.JN.20.

While apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, this product contains too much per serving. Amygdalin can release cyanide, a toxin, while it is digested in the body. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide without adverse effects, but larger amounts can cause cyanide poisoning, which can be deadly.

The symptoms of acute cyanide poisoning can include weakness, confusion, restlessness, anxiety, nausea, headache, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures, and cardiac arrest.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed through updated food recall notices.

If you purchased One Tang Bitter Apricot Kernels, do not eat them. You can throw them away after putting them into a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.