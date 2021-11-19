Organic Sesame Seeds Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Sesame seeds are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The sesame seeds were sold in Saskatchewan and Ontario. No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the consumption of these products. Various band names are being recalled. The recalling companies are Greenline Distributors and Kelly’s Nutrition Centre.

The recalled products include Greenboy Foods Organic Hulled Sesame seeds that are packaged in 3.5 kilogram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 91740 00743 7, and the lot codes are 21277, 21272, 21260, and 21258. Also recalled is Greenboy Foods Organic Hulled Sesame Seeds that are packaged in 300 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 6 91740 00746 8, and the lot numbers on the packages are 21278 and 21260.

Kelly’s Organic Sesame Seeds White are recalled. That product is in 227 gram packages. There is no UPC number for that particular item, and the code is 56. Finally, dad’s organic market Organic Hulled Sesame Seeds is recalled. That item is in a 300 gram container with the UPC number 6 91740 00746 8, and lot number 21279. You can see pictures of product labels at the CFIA web site.

This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting an investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be on the CFIA food recall warning web site. The CFIA is making sure that industry is removing these products from the marketplace.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to include them in cooked dishes. You can throw the seeds away in a sealed container, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.