Otten’s Seafood Catfish is Being Recalled For Lack of Inspection

Otten’s Seafood catfish products are being recalled for lack of inspection. The catfish, also called siluriformes, was produced, packaged, and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection. About 46,804 pounds of the fish are subject to this recall. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse rations received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

The fresh and frozen catfish items were produced from January 25, 2021 through May 21, 2021. The recalled products include 30 pound plastic bags and cardboard boxes containing “IQF Frozen Catfish Steaks Net Weight 30.00 LB” with a shelf-life of one year. Also recalled is 30 pound plastic bags and cardboard boxes containing “40 + Oz Fresh Catfish Whole Net Weight 30.00 LB.” This item has a shelf-life of one week if not frozen.

The Otten’s Seafood catfish products were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Illinois and Indiana. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. The inspectors discovered that the catfish did not have the USDA mark of inspection and that they were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by the USDA.

FSIS is going to conduct retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying their customers about this recall. If a retail distribution list becomes available, it will be posted at the USDA web site.

FSIS is concerned that some of these fish items may be in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. If you purchased either of these recalled catfish items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.