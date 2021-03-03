Ox & Palm Canned Corned Beef Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Milky Way International Trading Corporation, doing business as MW Polar of Norwalk, California, is recalling about 297,715 pounds of ready to eat Ox & Palm Canned Corned Beef because they were imported and distributed in this country without the benefit of import re-inspection. Lack of inspection is not allowed. No illnesses ore adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The corned beef was imported from Australia.

The corned beef items were imported on various dates between June 6, 2020 to January 21, 2021. The cans were labeled with various “best by” dates and the product cases are labeled with shipping marks. You can see the product names, package sizes, weights, and number of cans, product codes, shipping marks, best before dates, and can codes at a USDA web page. And you can see pictures of product labels at that site as well.

The names of the recalled products are Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original, Ox & Palm Corned Beef, Ox & Palm Corned Beef Onion, and Ox & Palm Chili Garlic Corned Beef. The products have “Australia Inspected” number “39” printed on the label. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in consumers’ home pantries. Check your pantry to see if you have these products. If so, do not eat them even if you plan to cook them first. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.