Peppa Pig Chocolate Chip Cookies Recalled For Undeclared Egg

Peppa Pig Chocolate Chip Cookies are being recalled because they may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this consumption of this item. The recalling company is Primary Colors Design Corp of Ashland, Ohio.

The cookies were distributed in a Peppa Pig Chocolate Chip Cookies Gable Box that was distributed to a Marshalls Distribution Center in Georgia, where they were further distributed to Marshalls stores. Primary Colors Design Corp did not distribute this product to any other states or retailers.

The Gable Box has the UPC number 84512050159. The recalled product is a 7.0 ounce corrugate box with an expiration date of September 18, 2021 (09/18/2021) that is stamped on the top right of the handle. The lot code, 091820, is stamped on the cookie bag.

The recall was started after the company discovered that Peppa Pig Chocolate Chip Cookies Gables were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg. Investigation indicated that the problem was caused by inadvertently filling the box with another chocolate chip cookie that was supposedly made with egg.

If you purchased this product with that specific UPC number and lot number and expiration date, and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.