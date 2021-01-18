Pepperoni Hot Pockets Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Nestle Prepared Foods of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, is recalling about 762,615 pounds of not ready to eat Pepperoni Hot Pockets because they may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of hard plastic and glass. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. There is one report of a minor oral injury associated with the consumption of this product. The recall was initiated after four consumer complaints were registered.

The recalled product was produced from November 13, 2020 through November 16, 2020. The product has a shelf life of 14 months so some are still available for consumer purchase. The recalled product is 54-ounce carton packages containing 12 “Nestle Hot Pockets brand sandwiches Premium Pepperoni made with pork, chicken, & beef pizza garlic buttery crust.” The best before date on the package is “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022.” and the lot codes on the label are 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

The Pepperoni Hot Pockets have the establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying its customers about this recall. They are also making sure that the product is no longer available for purchase by consumers. When a retail distribution list for this recalled product becomes available, it will be on the USDA web site.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have this product with that expiration date and lot codes. If you do, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight lid, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.