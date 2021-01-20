Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash Recall Updated More Run Numbers

by

The recall of Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash products has been updated with more product run numbers. The original recall was posted on the Publix web site. Now 33 product run numbers are recalled for possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the expiration dates, package sizes, and run numbers. All of the recalled products are Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash. They include Veggie Butternut Squash Tray, Cubed Butternut Tray, Butternut Chunk Bag, and Butternut Spirals Tray with 33 run numbers. You can see pictures of the products at the FDA web site.

These products were distributed in Louisiana, Florida, Texas, New York, Maine, Georgia, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Virginia, and Missouri. The squash is packaged in flexible clear plastic containers with labeling on the top and bottom of the contained; or in a clear plastic bag. The product run number code and the use by date are on the front bottom right hand corner of the tray package. These items were sold from January 2, 2021 through January 11, 2021.

The recall was initiated when Race West Company, a supplier of butternut squash to the company, notified them of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Production has been temporarily halted until the problem is investigated.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them even if you plan to cook them thoroughly. Throw them away in a double sealed bag and put them into a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

Clean out your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution after you discard these products. Listeria can grow at refrigerator temps.

If you ate any of these products, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.