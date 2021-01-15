Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash Trays Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash Trays are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a notice posted on the Publix web site. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was triggered when Race West Company, a supplier of butternut squash to Pero Family Farms, notified them about the possible contamination. Production of these items has been halted as an investigation has bene launched.

The recalled items include Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash Cubed Tray. The GTIN number on the package is 8 74896 00977 1. The lot number/expiration dates are 01/15/2021 to 01/20/2021. Also recalled is Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash Veggie Spirals Tray. The GTIN number on that product label is 8 74896 00975 7. And the lot number/expiration dates for that variety range from 01/15/2021 to 01/20/2021. You can see pictures of product packages at the Publix web site.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, since cross-contamination can occur. You can throw it away after first double bagging it. Put the package into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard these products. Use 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water.

If you ate these products, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth with this infection, even though their illness seems like the flu. If you do get sick, see your doctor.