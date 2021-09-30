Picket Fence Creamery Taco Cheese Curds, Key Lime Pie Ice Cream Recall

by

Picket Fence Creamery Taco Cheese Curds and the company’s key lime pie ice cream are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Picket Fence Creamery LLC.

The recalled products include Picket Fence Creamery Taco Cheese Curds that are packaged in 12 ounce plastic containers with Picket Fence Creamery label. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 094922414984. The product has a “best if used by” date of 2-26-22 (February 26, 2022) or before. The date is directly below the cow logo on the left side of the label.

The recalled key lime pie ice cream is packaged in 1/2 pint, 1 pint, and quart containers with the Picket Fence Creamery label. The UPC number on that product is 094922414847, and the “best if used by date” that is printed on the label is 3/31/22 (March 31, 2022) or before. You can see a picture of the recalled ice cream at the FDA web site.

Both products were sold in retail stores in Iowa. The recall was started when the company discovered that product containing wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen.

If you purchased either of these products and you can’t eat wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the cheese curds and ice cream away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.