Pieces of Glass Prompt the Recall of Two Products in Canada

Pieces of glass in two products in Canada have prompted recalls. The first recall is for St. Dalfour Deluxe Chestnut Spread, and the second recall is for Selection Baby Dill with Garlic Pickles. These pieces of glass pose a mouth injury and possible choking hazard. No injuries or adverse events have been reported in either recall. Both of these are Class 2 recalls.

The first recall is for St. Dalfour Deluxe Chestnut Spread from the Satau Inc. company. This product was distributed in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level.

The recalled product is St. Dalfour Deluxe Chestnut Spread sold in 225 ml containers. The UPC number on the product label is 0 8438098561 4, and the code on the product is 2022/JA/16.

The second recalled product is Selection Baby Dill with Garlic Pickles from Marcatus QED. This product was sold in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level.

The recalled product is Selection Baby Dill with Garlic Pickles that are packaged in 1 liter containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 59749 89777 8 and the code on the product is BB 2022 FE 13.

Check to see if you have either of these products in your home. If you do, do not eat them because of the potential of pieces of glass. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them. First wrap the product in a double bag or foil. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.