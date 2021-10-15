Porkskin Products Recalled For Lack of Import Re-Inspection

by

Evans Food Group is recalling 10,359 pounds of pork pellet product that were made into porkskin products, because they were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States. No adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date.

The pork pellet products were imported on September 15, 2021 and further processed into pork rind and chicharrones. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site. The recalled products include:

MAC’S 3 ounce ORIGINAL PORKSKIN in 12 count packages

CAZO DE ORO 8 ounce HOT PORKSKIN in 15 count packages

MAC’S 5 ounce ORIGINAL PORKSKIN in 8 count packages

CAZO DE ORO 3.5 ounce HOT PORKSKIN in 24 count packages

MAC’S 5 ounce JALAPENO PORKSKIN in 8 count packages

MAC’S 1.5 ounce BBQ SKIN CADDY in 2-7 count packages

7-SELECT 2.1 ounce CHILI LIME PORKSKIN in 6 count packages

7-SELECT 2.1 ounce ORIGINAL PORKSKIN in 6 count packages

7-SELECT 2.1 ounce BBQ PORKSKIN in 6 count packages

7-SELECT 2.1 ounce HOT PORKSKIN in 6 count packages

PAMANA 2.25 ounce S & V PORKSKIN in 12 count packages

TURKEY CREEK 2 ounce CH LIME HOLE PUNCH PORKSKIN

TURKEY CREEK 2 ounce ORIG HOLE PUNCH PORKSKIN in 12 count packages

TURKEY CREEK 4 ounce BBQ PORKSKIN in 12 count packages

TURKEY CREEK 4 ounce DILL PICKLE PORKSKIN in 12 count packages

TURKEY CREEK 4 ounce HOT PORKSKIN in 12 count packages

TURKEY CREEK 4 ounce ORIGINAL PORKSKIN in 12 count packages

CAZO DE ORO 5 pound SANCOCHO

These products all have the establishment number “EST. 6030” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Washington. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance of imported products.

If you purchased any of these porkskin products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.