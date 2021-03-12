Possible Cyanide Poisoning From Organic Traditions Dried Apricot Kernels

by

This warning was posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA): there is possibility of cyanide poisoning from consuming four lots of Organic Traditions Dried Bitter Apricot Kernels, so they are being recalled. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The Organic Traditions Dried Bitter Apricot Kernels were sold nationwide throughout Canada at the retail level. Apricot kernels naturally contain a compound called amygdalin, which can release cyanide after it is eaten. While the human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, larger amounts can lead to cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.

Symptoms of possible cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures, and cardiac arrest. Anyone experiencing those symptoms must be taken to a doctor immediately.

The recalled product is Organic Traditions Dried Bitter Apricot Kernels that are sold in 227 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the product label is 6 27733 00900 3. The codes on the packages include LOT:AHM900190228D with expiration date EXP:05/2020; LOT:AHM900190321D with expiration date EXP:05/2020; LOT:AHM900190417D with expiration date EXP:05/2020; and LOT:L200421135 with expiration date EXP:12/2021.

This particular recalled product contains excessive amounts of amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning if eaten. Check to see if you have this recalled product in your home. If you do, throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it. You can also take the product back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation and may recall other products if necessary. The government is also making sure that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.